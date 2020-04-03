RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:RAND) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 3, 2020, Rand Capital Corporation (the “Company”) began to send to its shareholders of record as of April 2, 2020 a letter regarding the election to be made by its shareholders in connection with the special dividend (the “Special Dividend”) announced by the Company on March 3, 2020 and payable by the Company on May 11, 2020 (the “Shareholder Letter”), along with the accompanying Special Dividend Election Form (the “Election Form”), copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the Shareholder Letter and Election Form, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Letter to Shareholders, dated April 3, 2020 99.2 Special Dividend Election Form



Rand Capital Corporation is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Company provides managerial assistance to the portfolio companies in which it invests. The Company makes venture capital investments in early or expansion-stage companies, typically in New York and its surrounding states. The Company makes the majority of its investments through its subsidiary, Rand Capital SBIC, Inc. (Rand SBIC), which operates as a small business investment company. The Company invests in a mixture of debt and equity instruments. The debt securities have an equity component in the form of warrants or options to acquire stock or the right to convert the debt securities into stock. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation on its equity investments while maintaining a cash flow from the debenture and pass-through equity instruments. It makes initial investments in a company through equity or in debt or loan instruments.