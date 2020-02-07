RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On February 5, 2020 our Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of our Nominating and Governance Committee, approved Amended and Restated Bylaws for the corporation. The amendments provide for the election of directors by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting of stockholders in uncontested elections. Directors will continue to be elected by a plurality vote in contested elections, that is, when the number of director nominees exceeds the number of Board of Director seats.

At last year’s annual meeting of stockholders, held on June 13, 2019, our stockholders approved a proposal requesting that we adopt a majority voting standard for uncontested elections of directors.

A copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws is attached to this report as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference. The foregoing description of the majority voting provision does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws in Exhibit 3.1.

  

RadNet, Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, approximately 300 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. It operates approximately 140 fixed-site, freestanding outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities in California, over 10 in Delaware, three in Florida, 50 in Maryland, 20 in New Jersey, 20 in the Rochester and Hudson Valley areas of New York, approximately 40 in New York City, as well as five in Rhode Island.

