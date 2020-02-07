RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On February 5, 2020 our Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of our Nominating and Governance Committee, approved Amended and Restated Bylaws for the corporation. The amendments provide for the election of directors by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the annual meeting of stockholders in uncontested elections. Directors will continue to be elected by a plurality vote in contested elections, that is, when the number of director nominees exceeds the number of Board of Director seats.

At last year’s annual meeting of stockholders, held on June 13, 2019, our stockholders approved a proposal requesting that we adopt a majority voting standard for uncontested elections of directors.

A copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws is attached to this report as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference. The foregoing description of the majority voting provision does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws in Exhibit 3.1.

(d) Exhibits