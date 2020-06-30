QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION (NYSE:QHC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01



Quorum Health Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d942627dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Quorum Health Corporation Receives Court Approval to Complete Prepackaged Recapitalization Plan BRENTWOOD,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION (NYSE:QHC)

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery and rehabilitation services. On April 1, 2016, Community Health Systems, Inc. announced that its board of directors has approved the distribution to its stockholders of 100% of the common stock of a new, independent publicly traded company, Quorum Health Corporation.