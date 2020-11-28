SEC Filings Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 5.08 SHAREHOLDER DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS.

On September 30, 2020, the Company held its annual meeting of shareholders for 2020 (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). The Company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2020 sets forth the deadlines for shareholder proposals and director nominations for consideration at the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders in 2021 (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). As stated in the definitive proxy statement, the Company intends to hold the 2021 Annual Meeting in alignment with its historic timing, which has been the first or second Thursday of May each year. The 2021 Annual Meeting will be held May 6, 2021 with a mailing date on or about April 6, 2021.

As disclosed in the definitive proxy statement, if a shareholder of the Company intends to nominate a person for election to the Company’s Board of Directors or to propose other business for consideration by shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting, including any proposal made to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the deadline for submitting the notice of such nomination or shareholder proposal, including any notice on Schedule 14N, is the close of business on December 9, 2020. Any notice should be delivered to Qumu Corporation, 510 1st Avenue North, Suite 305, Minneapolis Minnesota 55403, Attention: Corporate Secretary. Any shareholder proposal or director nomination received after December 9, 2020 will be considered untimely and will not be included in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting nor will it be considered at the 2021 Annual Meeting. Any shareholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the requirements of Minnesota law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s bylaws, as applicable.