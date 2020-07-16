SEC Filings Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On July 15, 2020, Qumu Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to the Company’s management review and independent auditors’ customary quarterly review procedures. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.