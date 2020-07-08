SEC Filings QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

On July 1, 2020, Quest Resource Holding Corporation, a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The following matters were submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting: (i) the election of two Class II directors to serve for a three-year term until the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualify; (ii) a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers for fiscal 2019; and (iii) the ratification of the appointment of Semple, Marchal and Cooper, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The number of shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and eligible to vote as of May 22, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, was 15,401,612.

Each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting was approved by the requisite vote of the Company’s stockholders. Set forth below is the number of votes cast for, against or withheld, as well as the number of abstentions, as to each such matter, including a separate tabulation with respect to each nominee for director, as applicable. The results were as follows:

About QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. The Company’s reuse, recycling and disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a range of waste streams and recyclables. Its directory of local recycling and disposal options provides guidance for the proper recycling or disposal of a range of household products and materials. Its services focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; hospital and other healthcare facilities, and commercial, industrial, residential and educational properties.