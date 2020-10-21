QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. The Company’s reuse, recycling and disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a range of waste streams and recyclables. Its directory of local recycling and disposal options provides guidance for the proper recycling or disposal of a range of household products and materials. Its services focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; hospital and other healthcare facilities, and commercial, industrial, residential and educational properties.