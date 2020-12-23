QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release, a copy of which is filed herewith.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Description 99.1 Press release dated December 22, 2020. (Filed herewith.)



QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 QDX HealthID Announces Name Change to QMC HealthIDTM Company strengthens biotech research capabilities with the appointment of Todd K. Malan,…

QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP. (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials Corp. is a nanotechnology company. The Company specializes in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots (QDs), tetrapod quantum dots (TQDs) and other nanoparticles. Its nanomaterials are used for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery and sensor sectors of the market. QDs are semiconductor nanoparticles between 2 and 10 nanometers (a billionth of a meter) in diameter. QDs emit light (fluorescence) or electrons when excited with energy, such as light or electricity. A high performance variant of QDs is TQDs. TQDs have a molecular configuration consisting of a center portion and four arms extending from the center that are equally spaced in three dimensions. The Company’s subsidiary, Solterra Renewable Technologies, Inc., is focused on the photovoltaic (solar cell) market.