SEC Filings QUANTUM CORPORATION (NYSE:QTM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Other Events.

Amendment to Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement

On March 31, 2020, Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Term Loan Amendment”) to the Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of December 27, 2018 (as the same may be amended, modified, supplemented, renewed, restated or replaced from time to time, the “Term Loan Credit Agreement”), among the Company, Quantum LTO Holdings, LLC, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and U.S. Bank National Association, as disbursing and collateral agent for such lenders.

The amendment amends certain terms of the Term Loan Credit Agreement, including (a) to defer payment of the scheduled amortization payment due on April 1, 2020, (b) to permit payment of a portion of the interest due on April 1, 2020 in kind rather than in cash, and (c) to waive compliance with the total net leverage ratio covenant for the fourth fiscal quarter period ending March 31, 2020.

Amendment to Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement

On April 3, 2020, Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Revolver Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of December 27, 2018 (as the same may be amended, modified, supplemented, renewed, restated or replaced from time to time, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), among the Company, Quantum LTO Holdings, LLC, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for such lenders.

The amendment amends certain terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement, including to waive compliance with the total net leverage ratio and total leverage ratio covenants for the fourth fiscal quarter period ending March 31, 2020.

The foregoing description of the Term Loan Amendment and the Revolver Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Term Loan Amendment and the Revolver Amendment, which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 hereto, respectively, and the Term Loan Credit Agreement and the Revolving Credit Agreement, which were previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.02. Results of Financial Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release updating its revenue guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 and providing updates on the status of its loan agreements and its supply chain. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.