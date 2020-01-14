SEC Filings PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. (NYSE:PZN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

On January 13, 2020, Pzena Investment Management, Inc. announced that, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Pzena Investment Management, LLC (the operating company) reported preliminary gross inflows of $2.6 billion and gross outflows of $1.2 billion.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is an investment management firm. The Company manages assets across a range of market capitalizations in both the United States and non-United States capital markets. The Company manages separate accounts on behalf of institutions, acts as sub-investment adviser for a range of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered mutual funds and non-United States funds, and acts as investment adviser for the Pzena Mutual Funds, certain private placement funds and non-United States funds. The Company is the sole managing member of its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and Taft-Hartley plans. It also offers access to certain of its Global and non-United States strategies through private placement vehicles and collective investment trusts. In addition, the Company sub-advises over 17 non-United States funds.