PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

This Form 8-K/A is being filed solely to correct a presentation error in the prior year comparative column in the Original Filing of the Company’s consolidated statements of income for the three months ended November 30, 2019, contained in a press release issued on January 4, 2021. With respect to such period, $6.3 million of income from reimbursables were inadvertently omitted from the income presented in the Company’s press release. This error did not impact the actual interim filings in 2019 or 2020, it was limited to a press release. This resulted in the press release information not accurately reporting the results for the three months ended November 30, 2019, as presented in the interim reports filed for said period. Information presented for the three months ended November 30, 2020 was presented accurately.

The corrected table is furnished herewith in Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K/A.

There are no additional changes to the Original Filing.