PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02

This Form 8-K/A is being filed solely to correct a presentation error in the prior year comparative column in the Original Filing of the Company’s consolidated statements of income for the three months ended November 30, 2019, contained in a press release issued on January 4, 2021. With respect to such period, $6.3 million of income from reimbursables were inadvertently omitted from the income presented in the Company’s press release. This error did not impact the actual interim filings in 2019 or 2020, it was limited to a press release. This resulted in the press release information not accurately reporting the results for the three months ended November 30, 2019, as presented in the interim reports filed for said period. Information presented for the three months ended November 30, 2020 was presented accurately.
The corrected table is furnished herewith in Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K/A.
There are no additional changes to the Original Filing.
(d) Exhibits.
PURE CYCLE CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 brhc10018660_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Pure Cycle Reports First Quarter Results “Fiscal 2020 was a transformational year for Pure Cycle and we are continuing to execute on our initiatives in fiscal 2021,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR