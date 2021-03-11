On March 11, 2021, Pure Cycle issued a press release and prepared an informational slide deck which it posted on its website regarding Pure Cycle launching a new business segment in the single-family residential rental market referred to as the Build-to-Rent (“BTR”) segment. The press release and presentation include forward-looking statements and pro forma information. Pure Cycle will present this new segment as a separate reportable segment in addition to its Land Development and Water and Wastewater Resource Development segments once it is material. There are no material changes to the previously reported financial results of the two segments.

