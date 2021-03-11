PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
About PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO)
Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.