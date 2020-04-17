PURA NATURALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PNAT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On April 1, 2020, the Company issued a press release titled “Pura Naturals Set to Launch Sponge Cleaning Products Infused with Known Anti-Viral Material Recognized in Preparedness Against Covid-19 (Coronavirus)“, a true and correct copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference as Exhibit 99.1.

On April 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release titled “Pura Naturals’ Proprietary Coronavirus Disinfecting Cleaning Technology Now Undergoing Environmental Protection Agency Approval“, a true and correct copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference as Exhibit 99.2.

On April 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release titled “Pura Naturals Enhances Anti-Viral Product Offerings with All-Natural Liquid Surface Cleaner Now Under EPA Review as Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Fighting Agent“, a true and correct copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference as Exhibit 99.3.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibits 99.1, 99.2, and 99.3 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release Dated April 1, 2020

Exhibit 99.2 Press Release Dated April 7, 2020

Exhibit 99.3 Press Release Dated April 16, 2020



About PURA NATURALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PNAT)

