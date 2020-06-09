Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 8, 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. issued a press release to publicly announce the expiration and preliminary results of its previously-announced rights offering. The rights offering expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 8, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). Subscription rights that were not exercised by the Expiration Date have expired and are no longer exercisable.

A copy of the press release related to the matters set forth herein is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits