On April 6, 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the filing of a registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering to its existing stockholders. The rights offering will be made through the distribution of non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a subscription price to be determined. Assuming the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company currently expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.

The net proceeds of the rights offering will be used for general working capital purposes, including the ongoing investment in current and future clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ technology, the development and enhancement of the Company’s CellFX® System, obtaining regulatory clearance for the CellFX® System, sales and marketing activities, and general corporate operations. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although the Company has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

The rights offering includes an over-subscription right, which permits each rights holder that exercises the basic subscription right in full the option to purchase additional shares of common stock that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the offering. The over-subscription right is subject to the availability and allocation of shares among holders exercising their over-subscription right, as further described in the rights offering documents.