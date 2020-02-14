Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On February 13, 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that on February 13, 2020, it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with regard to the Company’s 510(k) submission.
About Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc., formerly Electroblate, Inc., is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue. NPES provides treatment in a range of dermatology and aesthetic applications. It offers treatment for minimally invasive applications, such as cardiac ablation, lung disease, Barret’s esophagus, thyroid nodules, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) papillomas. The Company is developing a system for the delivery of NPES treatments, identified as the PulseTx system (PulseTx). The PulseTx system delivers NPES pulses through its tunable pulse generator and its planned suite of electrodes. The PulseTx system pulses are applied directly to tissue through electrodes, creating transient nanometer pores in cell and organelle membranes.
