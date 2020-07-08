PULMATRIX, INC (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 8, 2020, Pulmatrix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that Sensory Cloud, Inc., which licensed the rights to the Company’s NasoCalm proprietary formulations (PUR003 and PUR006), plans to commence commercial sales of FEND in September 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About PULMATRIX, INC (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.