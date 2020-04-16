PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On April 16, 2020, Pulmatrix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. to develop and commercialize a potential nasal prophylactic and anticontagion product for COVID-19. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
(d) Exhibits
|
|99.1
|Press release dated April 16, 2020
Pulmatrix, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d884400dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Pulmatrix and Sensory Cloud Announce Partnership to Develop and Commercialize a Potential Nasal Prophylactic and Anticontagion Product for COVID-19 LEXINGTON,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
