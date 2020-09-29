PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officer.

On September 25, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Pulmatrix, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Todd Bazemore as a Class I director, effective October 1, 2020, to serve for a term expiring at the next annual meeting of stockholders at which the term of the Class I directors expires or until his successor is duly elected and qualified, or his earlier death, resignation or removal. In addition, Mr. Bazemore was appointed to the Company’s nomination and corporate governance committee of the Board. In connection with Mr. Bazemore’s appointment to the Board, (i) on October 1, 2020 (the “Grant Date”), Mr. Bazemore will be granted an award of stock options to purchase 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on the Grant Date, 25% of which will vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 2.083% will vest on the last day of each of the 36 months that follow the first anniversary of the Grant Date, provided Mr. Bazemore is providing services to the Company on the applicable vesting date and (ii) Mr. Bazemore will receive an annual retainer of $30,000, payable in four quarterly payments. For his services as a member of the nomination and corporate governance committee, Mr. Bazemore will also receive an annual retainer of $5,000, payable in four quarterly payments.

On September 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Bazemore’s appointment. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press Release, dated September 29, 2020



About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.