Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On June 18, 2020, Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the adoption of the Company’s fourth stock repurchase program (“Fourth Program”). The Fourth Program will cover 407,000 shares of common stock or approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. For additional information, reference is made to the Company’s press release, dated June 18, 2020, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference thereto. The press release attached hereto is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for any purpose except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to such filing in other filings of the Company into which it may be incorporated.