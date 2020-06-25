PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The Company is focused on developing its prescription drug candidates, PV-10 and PH-10. It is developing PV-10 for treatment of several life threatening cancers, including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer and breast cancer. It is developing PH-10 to provide minimally invasive treatment of chronic severe skin afflictions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema. In addition to clinical trials, patients enrolled in the expanded access or compassionate use program for PV-10 are also receiving PV-10 treatments for cutaneous and subcutaneous cancer indications. The Company also focuses on over-the-counter (OTC) products and various other non-core technologies. PV-10 is a sterile injectable form of rose bengal disodium (Rose Bengal), for direct injection into tumors.