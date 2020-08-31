Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.> Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 26, 2020, the registrant issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020. The text of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On August 26, 2020, the registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and by this reference incorporated herein, announcing the declaration of monthly cash distributions to shareholders in the following amounts and with the following record and payment dates:
The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a991earningsanddividendrel.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Prospect Reports June 2020 Financial Results,…
About Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies in need of capital for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations and other purposes. The Company makes investments, including lending in private equity sponsored transactions, lending directly to companies not owned by private equity firms, control investments in corporate operating companies, control investments in financial companies, investments in structured credit, real estate investments, investments in syndicated debt, aircraft leasing and online lending. The Company is managed by its investment advisor, Prospect Capital Management L.P.

