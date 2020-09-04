Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On September 3, 2020, Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.95% senior convertible notes due 2022, of which $228,820,000 aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding. The tender offer is being made exclusively to an offer to purchase dated September 3, 2020, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the tender offers.
Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release announcing the tender offers.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies in need of capital for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations and other purposes. The Company makes investments, including lending in private equity sponsored transactions, lending directly to companies not owned by private equity firms, control investments in corporate operating companies, control investments in financial companies, investments in structured credit, real estate investments, investments in syndicated debt, aircraft leasing and online lending. The Company is managed by its investment advisor, Prospect Capital Management L.P.

