Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On September 3, 2020, Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.95% senior convertible notes due 2022, of which $228,820,000 aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding. The tender offer is being made exclusively to an offer to purchase dated September 3, 2020, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the tender offers.

Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release announcing the tender offers.

