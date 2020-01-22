Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s products in development include therapeutic agents designed to target cancer and imaging agents, which focuses on enabling clinicians and patients to accurately visualize and manage their diseases. The Company’s EXINI Bone BSI is an analytical tool that employs an artificial intelligence-based approach to apply techniques of statistical analysis and pattern recognition to quantify the information produced by bone scintigraphy (bone scan) images used to view cancer present in the skeleton. The EXINI Bone BSI tool reads bone scans and produces an automated Bone Scan Index quantification. The Company’s clinical-stage products include AZEDRA, 1404 (trofolastat), PyL ([18F] DCFPyL), 1095 and PSMA ADC. The Company’s partnered products include Relistor-Subcutaneous injection, Relistor-Oral Tablets and PRO 140.