Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

As previously announced, on January 13, 2020, Primo Water Corporation (“Primo”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “merger agreement”) with Cott Corporation (“Cott”), Cott Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott, Fore Merger LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holdings, and Fore Acquisition Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger Sub. Also on January 13, 2020, in connection with the announcement of the merger agreement, Primo and Cott held a conference call available to investors and the public during which certain preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial information of Primo was disclosed. The Q&A portion of the conference call script is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The information set forth under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

