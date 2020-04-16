PRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On April 16, 2020, Prime Meridian Holding Company (the “Company”) issued a press release. The press release announced that due to the impact of coronavirus, the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders would be held virtually. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May, 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Shareholders may access the meeting at https://virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMHG2020 . To be admitted to the virtual meeting, registered shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card and enter the password PMHG2020. Shareholders who utilize a broker to hold their shares must contact their broker for their legal proxy and forward that proxy to the Company’s stock transfer agent, Computershare ([email protected]), to obtain a control number to attend and vote during the meeting. Shareholders may also attend the meeting as a guest, though the ability to ask questions and/or vote shares will not be an option.

The information in this report (including the exhibits) shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

