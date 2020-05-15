SEC Filings PREMIER BIOMEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Inability to file Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 in a timely manner due to circumstances related to COVID-19 global pandemic.

We are unable to file our first quarter Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q by the original deadline of May 15, 2020 due to circumstances related to the global impact of COVID-19. Our key personnel have been distracted by other priorities associated with workplace closures, school closures, and stay at home orders. Our work efficiencies have been negatively impacted.

We are relying on the SEC order dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465, which supersedes the SEC’s order dated March 4, 2020 (Release No. 34-88318) to extend the due date for the filing of our Form 10-Q until June 29, 2020 (45 days after the original due date). We will work diligently to comply with such requirement, and, at this time, management believes that it may need the entire available extension period.

Additional risk factor disclosure

The following are risk factors relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Our operations rely on professionals all over the United States, which is impacted by the global pandemic, causing our resources to be affected. Our business operations have been and may continue to be materially and adversely affected by the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan city, Hubei province, PRC, in late 2019 and has been expanding globally. COVID-19 is considered to be highly contagious and poses a serious public health threat.

Restrictive measures have been imposed in major cities in the USA, including Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas, and throughout the world in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The World Health Organization (the “WHO”) is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, expanding its assessment of the threat beyond the global health emergency it had announced in January. Any outbreak of such epidemic illness or other adverse public health developments in the USA or elsewhere in the world may materially and adversely affect the global economy, our markets and our business.

In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused disruptions in our operations, which have resulted in delays on exiting projects. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations could continue to result in increased costs and reduced revenue.

We cannot foresee whether the outbreak of COVID-19 will be effectively contained, nor can we predict the severity and duration of its impact. If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected as a result of the deteriorating market outlook for sales, the slowdown in regional and national economic growth, weakened liquidity and financial condition of our customers and vendors or other factors that we cannot foresee. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations.

The outbreak of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) has negatively impacted and could continue to negatively impact the global economy. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt or otherwise negatively impact global credit markets, our operations and our efforts to identify, review and explore alternatives for the Company, including a merger, acquisition, or a business combination.

The significant outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a widespread health crisis, which has negatively impacted and could continue to negatively impact the global economy. In addition, the global and regional impact of the outbreak, including official or unofficial quarantines and governmental restrictions on activities taken in response to such event, could have a negative impact on our operations and our ability to identify, review and explore alternatives for the Company. More broadly, the outbreak could potentially lead to an economic downturn that could limit the potential opportunities available to us via merger, acquisition or business combination.

The COVID-19 outbreak could disrupt or otherwise negatively impact credit and equity markets, which could adversely affect the availability and cost of capital. Such impacts could limit our ability to obtain additional funding through various financing transactions or arrangements, including joint venturing of projects, equity or debt financing or other means.

A pandemic typically results in social distancing, travel bans and quarantines, and this may limit access to our management, support staff, professional advisors and our independent auditors. These factors, in turn, may not only impact our operations, financial condition and our overall ability to react timely to mitigate the impact of this event. Also, it may hamper our efforts to comply with our filing obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The extent and potential short and long term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business will depend on future developments, including the duration, severity and spread of the virus, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and the impact on the financial markets, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. These and other potential impacts of an epidemic, pandemic or other health crisis, such as COVID-19, could therefore materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.