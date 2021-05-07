POWER REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 7, 2021, Power REIT (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Power REIT Press Release issued on May 7, 2021.



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Acquisitions Drive Year-Over-Year Growth Net Income Per Share Increased 267% – Core FFO Per Share Increased 142% Old Bethpage – New York – May 7,…

About POWER REIT (NYSEMKT:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that holds, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure in the United States. The Company, within the transportation and energy infrastructure sectors, is focused on making new acquisitions of real estate that are or will be leased to renewable energy generation projects, such as utility-scale solar farms and wind farms. It is structured as a holding company and owns its assets through its subsidiaries. Its assets include approximately 112 miles of railroad infrastructure and related real estate, which is owned by its subsidiary Pittsburgh & West Virginia Railroad (P&WV) and approximately 601 acres of fee simple land leased to a range of solar power generating projects with an aggregate generating capacity of approximately 108 Megawatts (MW). It is engaged in expanding its portfolio of real estate related to renewable energy generation projects.