Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Potbelly Corporation’s (the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) has postponed the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), previously scheduled for June 9, 2020, to June 24, 2020.

Due to public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and government-recommended and required limits on gatherings and events, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interest of the shareholders to postpone the Annual Meeting in order to hold a virtual meeting. The Company’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and the community. The Company will continue to monitor developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on the Annual Meeting will be included in the Company’s proxy materials related to the Annual Meeting.

In its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 8, 2020 (the “May 8 Form 8-K”), the Company revised and supplemented the risk factors disclosed in Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 and its Current Report on Form 8-K dated March 20, 2020 to reflect new developments related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations. The risk factors in the May 8 Form 8-K are incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company’s expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “strives,” “goal,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects” or “anticipates” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements relating to: our future financial position and results of operations, business strategy, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement, due to reasons including, but not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; compliance with covenants in our credit facility; competition; general economic conditions; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy; the success of our initiatives to increase sales and traffic; changes in commodity, energy and other costs; our ability to attract and retain management and employees; consumer reaction to industry-related public health issues and perceptions of food safety; our ability to manage our growth; reputational and brand issues; price and availability of commodities; consumer confidence and spending patterns; and weather conditions. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Important Additional Information

The Company intends to file a proxy statement on Schedule 14A and accompanying proxy card and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY’S PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Participants in the Solicitation