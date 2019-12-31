PORTSMOUTH SQUARE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Resignation of a Director; Appointment of a Director

– –



About PORTSMOUTH SQUARE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRSI)

Portsmouth Square, Inc. operates in San Francisco hotel industry. The Company’s principal business is conducted through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership (Justice). It operates through two segments: Hotel Operations, which is engaged in the operation of the Hilton San Francisco Financial District (the Hotel), and Investment Transactions, which includes the investment of its cash in marketable securities and other investments. As of June 30, 2016, Justice, through its subsidiaries, Justice Holdings Company, LLC, Justice Operating Company, LLC and Justice Mezzanine Company, LLC, owns the Hotel, which consists of a 543-room hotel property located at 750 Kearny Street, San Francisco, California, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. It also invests in income producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publically traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities and other companies.