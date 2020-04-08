POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On April 28, 2020 PolarityTE, Inc. issued a press release stating that it received correspondence from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) advising PolarityTE that the SEC’s investigation relating to a range of securities, financial, personnel, and other matters has concluded. The substance of the investigation was previously disclosed in PolarityTE’s reports filed with the SEC; most recently under the section “Risks Related to Our Common Stock” under Item 1A. Risk Factors of PolarityTE’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020. The correspondence states that, based on the information the SEC has received to date, the SEC Staff does not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the SEC against PolarityTE.



About POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL)

