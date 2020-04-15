POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On April 12, 2020, PolarityTE MD, Inc., a subsidiary of PolarityTE, Inc. (collectively the “Company”) entered into a promissory note evidencing an unsecured loan in the amount of $3,576,145 made to the Company under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “Loan”). The Paycheck Protection Program (or “PPP”) was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Loan to the Company is being made through KeyBank, N.A., a national banking association (the “Lender”).

The interest rate on the Loan is 1.00%. Beginning seven months from the date of the Loan the Company is required to make 24 monthly payments of principal and interest in the amount of $150,563. The promissory note evidencing the Loan contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults, making materially false and misleading representations to the SBA or Lender, or breaching the terms of the Loan documents. The occurrence of an event of default may result in the repayment of all amounts outstanding, collection of all amounts owing from the Company, or filing suit and obtaining judgment against the Company.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, PPP loan recipients can apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or a portion of loan granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations, based on the use of loan proceeds for payment of payroll costs and any payments of mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. No assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the Loan in whole or in part.

The foregoing descriptions of the Promissory Note do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Note and Loan Agreement attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The disclosure in Item 1.01 and Exhibit 10.1 of this report are incorporated herein by reference.

