Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On November 24, 2020, the Board of Trustees of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust amended and restated each of its existing Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust (as so amended and restated, the “Declaration”) and its existing Amended and Restated By-Laws (and as so amended and restated, the “By-Laws”), effective immediately. The Declaration was amended, among other things, to increase the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings. The By-Laws were revised to provide, among other things, enhancements to certain procedural matters related to shareholder meetings, shareholder nominations and shareholder proposals, increased voting requirements for the election of trustees, and other clarifying and conforming amendments.

The foregoing descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Declaration and the full text of the By-Laws, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1(a) and Exhibit 99.1(b) and are incorporated by reference herein.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective. The Trust may invest in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. The Trust may invest approximately 20% of its total assets in illiquid securities. The Trust invests in sectors, including health, education, facilities, transportation, development, airport and water. Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. (PIM) is the Trust’s investment advisor.