Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On November 24, 2020, the Board of Trustees of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust amended and restated each of its existing Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust (as so amended and restated, the “Declaration”) and its existing Amended and Restated By-Laws (and as so amended and restated, the “By-Laws”), effective immediately. The Declaration was amended, among other things, to increase the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings. The By-Laws were revised to provide, among other things, enhancements to certain procedural matters related to shareholder meetings, shareholder nominations and shareholder proposals, increased voting requirements for the election of trustees, and other clarifying and conforming amendments.

The foregoing descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Declaration and the full text of the By-Laws, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1(a) and Exhibit 99.1(b) and are incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Exhibit

EX-99.1(A) 2 d95705dex991a.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT AND DECLARATION OF TRUST Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT AND DECLARATION OF TRUST This AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT AND DECLARATION OF TRUST is made as of this 24th day of November,…

