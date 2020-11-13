Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The Bank also offers a range of investment, insurance and annuity products. The Bank offers various types of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits. Its interest-bearing deposits include savings and money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts and time deposits.