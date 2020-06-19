SEC Filings Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 16, 2020, Pillarstone Capital REIT (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The shareholders voted on each of the three proposals presented, which are described in more detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”). The shareholders cast their votes as described below.

Proposal No. 1

The Company’s shareholders elected to the Board of Trustees two Class III trustees, to serve a three-year term ending at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2023, as set forth below:

Proposal No. 2

The Company’s shareholders approved on an advisory, non-binding basis, the executive officer compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as described in the Proxy Statement, as set forth below:

Proposal No. 3

The Company’s shareholders ratified the appointment of Pannell Kerr Forster of Texas, P.C. as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 as set forth below: