SEC Filings PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. 3.1 Certificate of Designation of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 10.1 Exchange Agreement by and among Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Biotechnology Value Fund, L.P., Biotechnology Value Fund II, L.P., and Biotechnology Value Trading Fund OS, L.P., dated as of March 31, 2020.



PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d909334dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF SERIES D CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK OF PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.