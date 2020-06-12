Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 12, 2020, Pfenex Inc. issued a press release announcing that its commercialization partner, Alvogen, has launched Teriparatide Injection (also referred to as PF708 and Bonsity™) in the United States. A copy of the press release announcing the foregoing is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Pfenex Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 pfnx-ex991_8.htm EX-99.1 pfnx-ex991_8.htm Exhibit 99.1 Pfenex Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Teriparatide Injection • Pfenex’s commercialization partner Alvogen will lead launch and commercialization efforts in the United States • The first FDA-approved teriparatide with Forteo® 1-3 as the reference drug SAN DIEGO,…

About Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab). Its next advanced product candidates are PF530 and PF708. PF530 is a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron (interferon beta-1b). PF708 is being developed as a therapeutically equivalent peptide to Forteo (teriparatide), which is for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition to its three advanced product candidates, its pipeline includes over four other biosimilar candidates, as well as vaccines and next generation biologic candidates. Its product candidates are enabled by its protein production platform, Pfenex Expression Technology. It is also developing Px563L, an anthrax vaccine candidate, and Px533 as a prophylactic vaccine candidate against malaria infection.