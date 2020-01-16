PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Story continues below

On January 14, 2020, PetMed Express, Inc. issued a press release stating that it will announce its quarter ended December 31, 2019 financial results and host a conference call to review the results on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX



PETMED EXPRESS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_169572.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_169572.htm Exhibit 99.1 PETMED EXPRESS D/B/A 1-800-PETMEDS TO ANNOUNCE ITS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JANUARY 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies. Its products include brands of medication, such as Frontline Plus, K9 Advantix II, Advantage II, Heartgard Plus, Sentinel, Revolution and Rimadyl. It also offers additional pet supplies for sale on its Website, which are drop shipped to its customers by third parties. These pet supplies include food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers and other pet supplies. Its products included Non-Prescription Medications (Over the Counter (OTC)) and supplies, and Prescription Medications (Rx). Its customers are located in California, Florida, Texas, New York, Virginia and Georgia, among others.