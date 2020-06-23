PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:PBT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On June 19, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its monthly cash distribution to unitholders of record on June 30, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
This Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 2.02, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. The information furnished is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press Release dated June 19, 2020.
PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d946154dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Permian Basin Royalty Trust PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES JUNE CASH DISTRIBUTION
PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company’s Waddell Ranch properties have proved reserves in approximately six fields, which include Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell. The Company’s Waddell Ranch Properties have mineral interests in the Waddell Ranch in approximately 78,715 gross (34,205 net) producing acres. The Company’s Waddell Ranch properties are operated by Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (BROG). Its Texas Royalty properties consist of royalty interests in producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole and others located in approximately 30 counties across Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 303,000 gross (approximately 51,000 net) producing acres.
