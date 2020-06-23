PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:PBT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 19, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its monthly cash distribution to unitholders of record on June 30, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 2.02, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. The information furnished is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated June 19, 2020.