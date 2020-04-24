PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 24, 2020, Peoples Financial Services Corp. issued a press release announcing unaudited results of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 and financial condition at March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
The following exhibits are filed with this Form 8-K:
PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tmb-20200424xex99d1.htm EX-99.1 pfis_Ex99_1 Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE TO BUSINESS EDITOR: PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:PFIS)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Peoples) is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses. It provides an array of wealth management products and services, which include investment portfolio management, estate planning, annuities, business succession planning, insurances, education funding strategies and tax planning through Peoples Advisors, LLC. Its trust and investment services include investment management, individual retirement account (IRA) trustee services, estate administration, living trusts, trustee under will, guardianships, life insurance trusts, custodial services/IRA custodial services, corporate trusts, and pension and profit sharing plans.
