Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On January 23, 2020, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and annual 2019 earnings results.
A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit (99)(a) and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 8.01. Other Events
On January 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share. The special cash dividend will be paid on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020.
The special cash dividend was announced in a press release attached hereto as Exhibit (99)(a) and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d)Exhibits
(99)(a) Press Release dated January 23, 2020
Disclosure about forward-looking statements
Statements made in this Form 8-K, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this report was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rate environment, management’s business strategy, national, regional, and local market conditions and legislative and regulatory conditions.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company for Peoples Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which serves the citizens and business interests of the Catawba Valley and surrounding communities. The Bank has approximately 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Monroe, Cornelius, Mooresville Raleigh and North Carolina. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Denver, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Bank has approximately 679.5 million loans and 832.2 million deposits. The Bank operates approximately four offices focused on the Latino population under the name Banco de la Gente (Banco) and these offices are operated as a division of the Bank. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans.