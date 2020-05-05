SEC Filings PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PGC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation (the “Company”) is furnishing presentation materials included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report. The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibit 99.1).

About PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Bank provides private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, New Jersey; wealth management division, and branch network in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Union counties. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automatic teller machines; telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales. The Private Wealth Management Division includes asset management services, personal trust services and corporate trust services.