SEC Filings PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 30, 2020, PDL BioPharma, Inc. (“PDL”) and CAT Capital Bidco Limited (“Buyer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanley Capital Limited (“Stanley Capital”) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) under which PDL agreed to sell 50% of the outstanding share capital and capital stock in the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Noden Pharma Designated Activity Company and Noden Pharma USA, Inc. (the “Noden Sale”). After taking into account the expected adjustments for transaction expenses, indebtedness and working capital, payments to PDL are expected to be approximately $12.0 million in connection with the closing of the transaction. The Agreement provides for an additional $33 million to be paid to PDL in twelve equal quarterly installments from January 2021 to October 2023. The Agreement also provides PDL with the potential for two additional contingent payments totaling $3.25 million.

The Noden Sale has been approved by the Board of Directors of all parties, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. The Noden Sale is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The foregoing description of the Agreement is only a summary of the material terms thereof, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which will be filed as an exhibit to PDL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Press Release

On July 30, 2020, PDL issued a press release announcing the execution of the Agreement, as well as the other actions contemplated thereby and in connection therewith, which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

