PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 13, 2020 PDF Solutions (the “ Company ”) issued a press release regarding its financial results and certain other information related to the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website (www.pdf.com) a management report with regard to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of the press release and management report are attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, respectively. Information on the website is not, and will not be deemed, a part of this report or incorporated into any other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

About PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers. The Company’s solutions combine software, test chips, an electrical wafer test system, methodologies and professional services. The Company has developed solutions for yield simulation, analysis, loss detection, and improvement. Its characterization vehicle infrastructure (CVi) enables customers to electrically characterize the manufacturing process, and establish fail-rate information needed to calibrate manufacturing yield models and prioritize yield improvement activities. Its Exensio YieldAware solution combines software and services to enable customers to collect and combine product test data and equipment signals during production.