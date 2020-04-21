PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On April 21, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing that it has received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its CarpX™ minimally invasive carpal tunnel device. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any disclosure document of the Company, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such document.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release.



