PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 3, 2020, Parker Drilling Company (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.
This information is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
PARKER DRILLING CO /DE/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-992019q4earnings.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter ResultsHOUSTON,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes its Rental Tools segment, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling, and International & Alaska Drilling segments. The Company’s U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling segment provides drilling services with its Gulf of Mexico barge drilling rig fleet and through U.S. (Lower 48) based O&M services. Its International & Alaska Drilling segment provides drilling services, with Company-owned rigs, as well as through O&M contracts, and project related services. In its Rental Tools Services business, it provides rental equipment and services to exploration and production (E&P) companies, drilling contractors and service companies on land and offshore in the United States and select international markets.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR