PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On January 29, 2019, Parker Drilling Company (the “Company”) filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to voluntarily delist its common stock from trading on the New York Stock Exchange and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company expects that the delisting will occur ten calendar days after the filing of the Form 25 so that trading will be suspended on February 10, 2020 prior to the market opening. Following the delisting, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) will evaluate updated ownership data to ascertain the aggregate costs within the ranges of stock split ratios that the Company’s stockholders approved at a special meeting on January 9, 2020. Based upon this analysis, the Board will determine the appropriate ratio to effectuate a reverse stock split, which will be followed immediately by a forward stock split. As previously disclosed, the Board, at its sole discretion, may elect to abandon the stock splits and the overall deregistration process for any reason, including if it determines that effectuating the stock splits would be too costly. Assuming the Board determines to proceed with the stock splits and the overall deregistration process, the Company will file with the State of Delaware certificates of amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effectuate the stock splits. Following the effectiveness of the stock splits, the Company will file a Form 15 with the SEC certifying that it has less than 300 stockholders, which will terminate the registration of the Company’s common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release related to the foregoing. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

