PARKE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03
On March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation adopted an amendment to Article II of Corporation’s Bylaws. Article II was amended to add a new Section 16 which provides that the Board of Directors may determine that a meeting of stockholders will not be held at any specified place, but instead may be held solely by means of remote communication; provided, that, a state of emergency has been declared by the Governor of New Jersey. This amendment to the Bylaws will allow stockholders to participate in an annual meeting of stockholders or a special meeting of stockholders by means of a conference telephone or other communications equipment if all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other at the same.
The foregoing summary of the amendment to the Corporation’s Bylaws is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of such amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
The following exhibit is filed as part of this report:
Exhibit 3.1 Article II, Section 16 of the Bylaws of the Corporation
Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. It focuses its commercial loan originations on small and mid-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. It also offers a range of deposit products to its commercial customers. It offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. Its retail lending activities include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans and overdraft protection.
