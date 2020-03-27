PARKE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation adopted an amendment to Article II of Corporation’s Bylaws. Article II was amended to add a new Section 16 which provides that the Board of Directors may determine that a meeting of stockholders will not be held at any specified place, but instead may be held solely by means of remote communication; provided, that, a state of emergency has been declared by the Governor of New Jersey. This amendment to the Bylaws will allow stockholders to participate in an annual meeting of stockholders or a special meeting of stockholders by means of a conference telephone or other communications equipment if all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other at the same.

The foregoing summary of the amendment to the Corporation’s Bylaws is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of such amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed as part of this report:

Exhibit 3.1 Article II, Section 16 of the Bylaws of the Corporation