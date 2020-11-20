PARK CITY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On November 19, 2020, Park City Group, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the results of the voting are set forth below.
Proposal No. 1- Election of Directors
The Company’s Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast. Accordingly, each of the nominees named above was elected to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors until the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified.
Proposal No. 2- Ratification of the Appointment of Haynie & Company as the Company’s Independent Auditors for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021.
The vote required to approve this proposal was the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. Accordingly, stockholders ratified the appointment ofHaynie & Companyas the Company’s registered public accounting firm auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
For more information about the foregoing proposals, please review the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 13, 2020, as supplemented October 13, 2020.
Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company delivers its services through software products designed, developed, marketed and supported by the Company. The Company also has a Professional Services business, which conducts customization, implementation and training. The Company has approximately two services groups, such as The Business Analytics Group and The Professional Services Group. The Business Analytics Group offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store and specialty retail industries. The Professional Services Group provides consulting services. The Company’s solutions include Advanced Commerce and Supply-Chain Solutions, and Food Safety Solutions. The Company’s primary advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions include Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager and ActionManager.

